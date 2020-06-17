Former Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras was arrested for disorderly conduct just one year before he was fired from MTV following racist behavior, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

The incident occurred at around 3:14 a.m. on February 16, 2019, in Pinellas County, Florida. Kompothecras, 25, allegedly “urinated” in the parking lot of the Oz Gentlemen’s Club in Clearwater, Florida, according to the police report obtained by In Touch. His actions “caused a disturbance, which constituted a breach of the peace.”

During the incident, Kompothecras allegedly “urinated on a vehicle leading to an altercation that required law enforcement presence to de-escalate.” When police arrived on the scene, he allegedly “began shouting and disobeying lawful commands given.” Officers suspected he was “under the influence of alcohol.”

Kompothecras was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250 and was bonded out hours later. The Florida native appeared in court for his arraignment on February 28, 2019, where he entered a plea of not guilty. After an investigation was concluded in April of that year, the state attorney decided not to prosecute Kompothecras.

His previous run-in with the law comes to light after his past racist social media activity resurfaced online. Kompothecras commented with the n-word on one resurfaced Instagram photo, and he also laughed in the comment of multiple other racist posts. After his past racist behavior gained new attention on social media, MTV confirmed Kompothecras was fired from reality TV series.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key,” read a statement released via Twitter on Tuesday, June 16.

The reality star was slated to have a big presence on season 3 of the show. His story line involved a cheating scandal with costar Juliette Porter, who claimed she slept with Kompothecras during a trip to Nashville while he was in a relationship with his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno. His story line would have also included Salerno’s pregnancy journey. Kompothecras and Salerno, 26, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alessi, on June 11. After his firing, producers are now re-editing the show to remove Kompothecras from future episodes.