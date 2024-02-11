patrick mahomes net worth how much money chiefs qb makes

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is returning to the championship on February 11, 2024, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. This will be the quarterback’s fourth time playing in a Super Bowl out of six seasons as the Chiefs’ starting QB. With his record-breaking stats and lucrative contracts, plus his endeavors outside of the NFL, it’s no wonder Patrick’s net worth is so high.

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

Patrick has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the world’s highest paid athletes.

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ NFL Salary?

Patrick was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. He agreed to a four-year deal with the team for $16.2 million. After playing his first season as the backup quarterback, he became the starting QB in 2018. In his second season as starter, Patrick led the Chiefs to a victory in the 2020 Super Bowl.

That summer, he signed a 10-year $503 million contract with the Chiefs. Although he became the first professional athlete to ever ink a half-billion dollar contract, the deal put his annual salary at $45 million, which was lower than the salaries of some other NFL players.

Getty

In 2023, he restructured the contract, with the Chiefs agreeing to pay Patrick $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. This made him the highest earner in a four-season span in NFL history and the contract is expected to be revisited in 2026, according to ESPN. The new contract put his salary at $52.65 million a year.

How Else Does Patrick Mahomes Earn Money?

In addition to his impressive income from the NFL, Patrick also rakes in money from other business ventures.

The Texas native has starred in commercials for State Farm, Bose, Head and Shoulders and Essentia. He reportedly makes $20 million in endorsement deals, including a partnership with Adidas, according to Forbes. Some of his other partnerships are with brands like Oakley, Hunt’s and DIRECTV.

In 2020, Patrick purchased a stake in the Kansas City Royals, further solidifying his dedication to the city. He and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, also own a share of the Kansas City Current, a National Women’s Soccer League team. Brittany is a former soccer player.

Does Patrick Mahomes Own Real Estate?

Patrick and Brittany have set down roots in Kansas City. They bought their first home for $1.9 million in 2019 and sold it for nearly $3 million later that year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The athlete purchased an undeveloped lot in Kansas City for a reported $400,000 and built a mansion on the property. The property includes a 50-yard football field, pool and private pond. He also owns a home in Dallas, Texas, which he reportedly purchased for $3.4 million.