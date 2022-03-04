Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showed off her effortlessly cool sense of style while out and about with mom Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles.

On Friday, March 4, the mother-daughter duo was spotted doing some retail therapy in photos obtained by HollywoodLife.

Shiloh, 15, looked trendy in a black hoodie, shorts and Converse sneakers while Angelina, 46, kept casual in a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a dark overcoat, a designer bag and a pair of statement sunglasses to match.

Action Press/Shutterstock

Last week, Angelina shared a rare Instagram photo including Shiloh captured in a country very near and dear to their hearts. “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering,” the Eternals actress captioned a snap showing herself and Shiloh laughing together.

“This has always been a special country for me and our family,” the humanitarian continued in her caption, referencing the place they adopted Maddox Jolie-Pitt in 2002. “Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district,” Angelina continued. “The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching and mapping patrol routes.”

Shiloh not only joins her mom on overseas trips, but also for red carpet appearances. The teen was photographed sporting her signature sneakers during the red carpet premiere of Eternals at the 2021 Rome Film Fest back in October.

That same month, Shiloh drew comparisons of her famous mother by wearing one of Angelina’s old Dior dresses while on the red carpet in London.

Rocco Spaziani/UPI/Shutterstock

“Shiloh is enjoying her time in the spotlight and the attention,” the insider said. “It’s a little overwhelming, but she’s got a great mentor in her mom, who’s teaching her to take it all in stride.”

Angelina and ex Brad Pitt are still in an ongoing custody battle after she filed for divorce in 2016, but they are trying to coparent their six children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 13, amicably post-split.

“Brad doesn’t want [Shiloh] growing up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh. He’s very happy to see her come out of her shell more,” another source previously told In Touch. “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”