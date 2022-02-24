A piece of her heart. Angelina Jolie shared a rare photo with her look-alike daughter Shiloh in Cambodia, where the actress filmed the 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and returned to adopt her first child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, in 2002.

“A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering,” the Maleficent star, 46, wrote alongside portraits captured during their trip, including one of herself and Shiloh laughing amongst each other.

Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“This has always been a special country for me and our family. Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district,” she continued about her humanitarian efforts. “The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching and mapping patrol routes.”

Her Instagram post comes shortly after her legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt reached a new development in February 2022. The Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood actor, 58, filed a lawsuit against Angelina after she reportedly sold her stake in Château Miraval winery, a joint investment they had made together back in 2008.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Brad argued they had a “mutual and binding commitment” that neither one of them would sell their shares to a third party without the other’s consent.

However, he apparently found out in October 2021 that Tenute del Mondo, a company tied to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, had allegedly bought her shares.

The two have been involved in a tense custody battle over their six kids, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13, since the Salt star filed for divorce from her A-list ex in 2016. Although their court battle is not yet over, Brad and Angelina have been legally single since April 2019.

Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock

Prior to her recent trip, Angelina spoke out about the connection she and her kids have with Cambodia during a press conference for the premiere of First They Killed My Father back in February 2017.

“We’ve been coming back and forth for 17 years, it feels like a second home to me,” she told reporters. “The children have close ties to the children here, many of them are their best friends. Maddox is happy to be back in his country.”

Maddox and Shiloh were both present at the press conference with Shiloh later taking the microphone, telling the crowd in the Cambodian language of Khmer at the time, “My name is Shiloh and I love Cambodia.”