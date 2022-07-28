Friendly exes! Sharna Burgess recalled the first time Brian Austin Green’s ex-wife, Megan Fox, met their baby, Zane.

“She came in and got some Zane snuggle time,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 27. “Which was wonderful and really great to see.”

Sharna added that Megan, 36, told the couple that Zane is “super cute and such a chill baby.”

“It’s amazing how chill he is,” the mother of one gushed about Zane. “He doesn’t cry. We’ve not had tears yet. He’s, like, a social butterfly.” She added that he’s that way with others, as well. “He’s like, ‘Oh, you are gonna hold me now? Cool. No worries.’ And he just goes in anyone’s arms and relaxes.”

Mega Agency

Sharna and Brian, 49, welcomed their first child together on June 28. “Zane Walker Green,” the new mom wrote via Instagram while announcing the birth of her son on June 30. “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

In addition to revealing the newborn’s name, Sharna also posted a black-and-white photo of his tiny hand wrapped around Brian’s finger.

The professional dancer announced she was expecting her first child with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum with a bikini photoshoot in February.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same,” Sharna wrote via Instagram at the time. “Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional.”

“I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky,” she added while tagging Brian.

The Anger Management actor was previously married to Megan from 2010 until they confirmed their split in May 2020, while their divorce was finalized in 2021. The exes share sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. Brian also shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Sharna and Megan, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, have proven that they’re happy to coparent the kids. In June, the Australia native revealed the thoughtful text she sent to Megan after she started dating Brian.

“After we’d been dating for about four or five months I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number? I’d love to text her…’” she said while appearing on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files” on June 15. “I’d love to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.’”

Sharna added, “I think she really appreciated that, she said ‘thank you,’ and she’s thanked me for being great with her kids, too.”