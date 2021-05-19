Shanna Moakler admitted that she does have an issue with some of ex-husband Travis Barker’s PDA-filled posts with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in an exclusive interview with In Touch, noting it can be in “poor taste” at times.

“I’m not bothered by them,” the model, 46, clarifies to In Touch. “I don’t find them even scandalous or whatever. If you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it. What I thought was weird, what I keep saying to people, is I don’t care about their PDA. What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over … like I called him Clarence in the movie.”

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Shanna is referring to the 1993 film True Romance, which was the theme of her October 2004 wedding to the Blink-182 rocker, 45, and the inspiration behind their 15-year-old daughter Alabama’s name (the exes also share 17-year-old son Landon). Travis and Kourtney have since bonded over their love for the classic movie and posted about it on social media.

“We named our daughter after the character, Alabama, and the movie, I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool,'” Shanna shares about the parallels she noticed in her past relationship with Travis. “Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance …. and then like, you know, having the banner fly over, which is documented in our TV show, Meet the Barkers.”

In April, the “I Miss You” musician surprised Kourtney on her 42nd birthday by having a plane fly over them at the beach with a banner that read, “Happy Birthday Kourtney” and both of them documented the moment on Instagram.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis and Kourtney first sparked romance rumors in January, over a decade after he and Shanna finalized their divorce in February 2008.

“You know, I’m with my boyfriend, Matthew [Rondeau], I’m super happy,” Shanna tells In Touch. “We were in such a great place. And, you know, the things that I create with him, I’m not recycling from my past relationship.”

These days, Shanna is keeping busy with her loved ones and promoting her new swimwear collection with Skinny Dippers.

Reporting by Diana Cooper