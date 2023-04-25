Trading exes? Shanna Moakler had an epic response when one of her fans suggested she start dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick. The Poosh founder is now married to the former Miss USA’s ex-husband, Travis Barker.

“I feel like you should date Scott. Put a twist on things but I’m a petty betch soooo,” one of her followers wrote on Sunday, April 23, amid one of Shanna’s previous Instagram posts.

Shanna, 48, responded, “I think he’s still under contract and I’m [too] old and taken, however I think he’s a really good guy [sic]!” The former actress didn’t say who her current boyfriend is. She was last linked to model Matthew Rondeau, though the pair split in February 2022 after a two-year on and off relationship.

Courtesy of Shanna Moaker/Instagram

Some of Shanna’s followers though it would be good fortune to date Scott, citing his ex, Sofia Richie, marrying Elliot Grainge in the South of France on April 22. Despite their 15-year age gap, the Talentless founder, 39, and the model, 24, dated from 2017 through 2020.

“Scott is the worst guy but he brings good luck apparently. His exes found happiness and married in Europe and all healed up and happy after him. Looks like there is always sunshine after Scott [sic],” one person wrote under her comment, while another suggested a more curious option. “Rob Kardashian is a nice guy too,” a follower told Shanna about Kourtney’s single younger brother.

Shanna recently took a swipe at Travis and Kourtney’s marriage as “so f—king weird.” The pair wed in May 2022 after years of friendship and 10 months of dating that resulted in a romantic October 2021 proposal.

“I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about, but I think the whole thing is really weird,” the Rhode Island native said during an April 19, appearance on the “Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel” podcast. Shanna shares a son, Landon, 19, and daughter, Alabama, 17, with the Blink-182 drummer.

“I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous,” Shanna explained before saying how she’ll be glad to not have to deal with Travis once Alabama becomes an adult.

“We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to ’12 and I don’t even know him,” she continued of the musician, 47. “I don’t know what his favorite movie is, I don’t know what his favorite food or color is. We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day.”