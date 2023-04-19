Holding nothing back! Shanna Moakler slammed her ex-husband Travis Barker’s marriage to wife Kourtney Kardashian in a new interview, saying that the Blink-182 drummer’s connection with the reality star is “so f—king weird.”

“I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about, but I think the whole thing is really weird,” the former Miss USA, 48, said during a Wednesday, April 19, appearance on the “Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel” podcast. “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”

Later in the podcast, the model noted that she doesn’t “even know Travis Barker anymore” now that they’ve been divorced for over a decade.

“We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to ’12 and I don’t even know him,” she continued of the musician, 47. “I don’t know what his favorite movie is, I don’t know what his favorite food or color is. We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day.”

Travis and Shanna share 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker and son Landon Barker, 19. Shanna also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya, though the drummer maintained his relationship with Atiana following his split from the Miss USA alum.

Just two days before she aired her thoughts about her ex and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 44, Shanna seemingly supported an Instagram user by “liking” their comment about her marriage to Travis.

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus,” the fan wrote in the comment section of Shanna’s Instagram post, hinting at the couple’s new Hulu wedding special. “‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness.”

Shanna has made it clear that she has no intentions of watching the wedding special, telling Entertainment Tonight that she “won’t be tuning in.”

“I think it’s fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of. My children are my first priority and that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on,” she said. “That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kourtney, for her part, has expressed her love for Travis and Shanna’s children, revealing during an episode of The Kardashians that she is grateful for her blended family.

“I am really close to Travis’ kids,” she said during a May 2022 episode of the Hulu series. “Travis is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

Shanna has sung a different tune over the years, telling Us Weekly in May 2021 that she found Travis’ own behavior towards her negative and thus influencing their kids.

“I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and crossbones over my name and post it,” she told the outlet exclusively. “But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?”