Shakira struck a deal in her tax fraud case on November 20, 2023. The singer made the agreement with the prosecutors within minutes of the first day of her trial. With the deal, Shakira will avoid jail time, but will serve a three year suspended sentence and pay an $8 million fine, as well as an additional $472,000 in exchange for the waived sentence, according to the Associated Press.

Luckily, Shakira has made millions throughout her career as a singer. But what exactly is her net worth?

What Is Shakira’s Net Worth?

Shakira’s net worth is estimated to be $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Shakira Make Money?

Shakira’s music career began when she was just a teenager. She released her debut album when she was 13 years old. In 2021, Shakira sold her publishing catalog, which consisted of more than 100 songs. The specific details of the deal were not publicly disclosed, but it’s estimated that she could have made close to $100 million.

In addition to her success with music releases over the years, Shakira has also earned money from her various concert tours. She signed a $300 million deal with Live Nation in 2008. In 2020, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer performed at the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez. They made a reported $13 million from the televised performance.

Shak also served as a coach on The Voice for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. She reportedly earned $12 million per season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Why Was Shakira Charged With Tax Fraud?

In 2018, Spanish prosecutors accused Shakira of not paying $15.8 million in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014. Although the Voice alum’s primary residence was listed as the Bahamas during that period, prosecutors claimed that she was spending the majority of her time in Spain with her then-partner, Gerard Piqué.

For years, Shakira maintained her innocence and even turned down a plea deal in 2022. She insisted that she not only paid the taxes she owed, but also paid $3.2 million in interest to the Spanish government.

In July 2023, prosecutors revealed that they were seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a $26 million fine in Shakira’s tax fraud case. The case went to trial that November and Shakira agreed to plead guilty for the lesser sentence and lower fine. In the courtroom, she confirmed her plea for six counts of tax evasion.

“While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight,” she said in a statement. “I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love, my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career.”

However, her legal troubles did not end there. In September 2023, Spanish prosecutors brought up a second investigation into Shakira, claiming she evaded more than $7 million in taxes on her 2018 income. The pop star is accused of using an off shore company to avoid paying the tax.