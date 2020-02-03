They came to slay! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl LIV performance was one for the books on Sunday, February 2, in Miami. Shakira — who was wearing a sexy red outfit — began the show by singing “She Wolf” and then belly danced for the crowd as she belted her hit “Whenever, Wherever.” Then, Bad Bunny joined Shakira for “Chantaje.” Of course, she couldn’t leave the stage without singing “Hips Don’t Lie” — and she even managed to crowd-surf. Get it, girl.

The Hustlers actress then joined the party in a leather outfit while singing “Jenny From the Block,” “Ain’t That Funny” and “Get Right.” Jennifer — who then switched to a silver leotard — flaunted her pole-dancing skills while jamming out to “Waiting for Tonight.”

J.Balvin then joined J. Lo for “Mi Gente” and “Que Calor” before she moved on to “On the Floor.” What would the Super Bowl be without some surprises? Jennifer’s daughter, Emme, sang her mom’s song “Let’s Get Loud” (too cute!) while the mom-daughter duo danced and jumped around in front of the crowd. Shakira and J. Lo closed out the show shaking their booties to “Waka Waka Africa.”

Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

Just a few days before the event, the “On the Floor” songstress, 50, uploaded a snap of her “Super Bowl kit” on the ‘gram, which included a sequined microphone, a sequined cup, sunglasses, an iPhone and a cup of coffee. For her part, the Colombian singer, 42, showed off her tough workouts with her trainer on January 27.

It’s no surprise that Shakira has been working her butt off at the gym to get prepared for her time on stage. “You know, every day is different. For instance, today she has a really long day of dance rehearsals. She started the day with a short strength workout because that’s all she could fit in, and she’s going to be really active all throughout the day, so we don’t want her to be too tired,” her trainer, Anna Kaiser — who founded AKT — told Life & Style about the blonde beauty’s regimen.

“I’m really creating a workout program that helps her succeed in whatever activity she has that day,” Anna explained. “This is a long-term plan. We’ve been working together for over nine years, and she is really committed to her fitness and wellness.”

Naturally, the dancer — who shares Milan, 7, and Sasha, 4, with her husband, Gerard Piqué — is “really committed to her fitness and wellness,” Anna shared. So much so, she has quite a grueling schedule. “She gets Sundays off, and it doesn’t matter if it’s 15 minutes or an hour and a half, we make it happen.”

Needless to say, fans were getting more and more excited in the days leading up to the football game. One person wrote, “I’m soo excited,” while another echoed, “I’M SOOO READY!!”

Chris O’Meara/AP/Shutterstock

J. Lo first broke the news in September 2019. “This is happening. 02.02.20,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. Additionally, Demi Lovato was added to the list of performers in mid-January.

Shakira + J. Lo = legends. So, Super Bowl 2021, anyone?