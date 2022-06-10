Jennifer Lopez is being criticized after making a snarky remark about sharing the stage with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. In her new Netflix documentary, Halftime, the “Jenny From the Block” singer was unhappy to find out she would be part of a duo performance, calling it “the worst idea in the world.”

While she didn’t slam the “She Wolf” artist directly, it was clear that J Lo seemingly wanted the entire 12-minute performance to be by one artist, rather than splitting the time with another entertainer. “We have six f–king minutes,” she said.“We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left,” she continued.

“But there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though,” she added. “We have to have our singing moments.”

Fans weren’t too fond of Jennifer’s attitude and took their thoughts to social media, slamming her for her diva-like behavior. Other people, however, didn’t take her remarks as criticism of Sharkira and stood up for the “On The Floor” singer.

Adam Hunger/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m no JLo apologist, but in the film, she says she was unhappy that the NFL booked 2 official headliners but made them split the 13-minute time slot that’s usually allotted to one act,” one user tweeted.

The Selena actress then called the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer to discuss the performance and suggested they split the performance in half, rather than sharing the stage the whole time — which was the final outcome for the Super Bowl performance.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer wasn’t the only one to complain about the NFL’s decision to book two artists. Jennifer’s manager, Benny Medina, also shared his frustration in the documentary, explaining how the halftime show usually only has one headliner.

“That headliner constructs a show, and should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Despite the resurfaced comments about the halftime show, Jennifer and Shakira took the world by storm with their tag-team performance. Between their fierce dance moves and throwback hit songs, the show had a large portion of the nation tuning in for an incredible show, with 103 million total viewers.