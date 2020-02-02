Whenever, Wherever … Shakira Looks Amazing! See the Singer’s Transformation Over the Years

She’s got the moves and voice to match. Shakira was destined for superstardom from the moment she first graced the music scene, having written her first song at the age of 8. By the time she was a teenager, the Columbia native had already secured a record deal, which could have been a major hint that she was going to become a global phenomenon.

Shakira soon proved her star power in the Spanish-language markets, thanks to her sultry sound and spellbinding belly dancing skills. In 2001, Shakira released her first English-language album, Laundry Service, and it became a massive success.

The songstress ended up having several chart-topping singles, including “Whenever, Wherever,” “Underneath Your Clothes” and “Objection (Tango),” all of which took her sky-rocketing career to new heights. Since then, she has been dominating record sales in both Latin and International markets, proving that she’s no flash in the pan.

While she made strides in her career, Shakira also ended up finding love. The “Hips Don’t Lie” star and soccer player Gerard Piqué have been together since 2010, after first crossing paths on the set of her “Waka Waka” music video. Shakira and her beau are now the proud parents of two sons, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5.

Looking ahead, Shakira will be taking the stage for the highly anticipated Super Bowl LIV halftime show with none other than Jennifer Lopez, and fans know the ladies are going to bring their A-game for the momentous occasion. The star-studded event will be taking place on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. So, what can viewers expect?

“I think the message [of my performance] is gonna be ‘Listen, I’m a woman. I’m a Latina. It wasn’t easy for me to get to where I am,'” she said during an interview with 60 Minutes.

“And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible,” the mother of two continued. “That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I’m gonna be there, giving it all.”

