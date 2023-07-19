Racecar driver Lewis Hamilton has gotten Shakira’s heart racing. “She’s over Gerard [Piqué, her ex] and fast-tracking her romance with Lewis,” a source tells In Touch. “They’re inseparable. It’s definitely a hot summer romance.”

The Brit, 38, has a reputation for being a player, but the “Don’t You Worry” singer, 46, is trusting her instincts on this one, says the source. “She believes in love and is very open to see what the future might hold for them.”

Shakira and Lewis first sparked dating rumors in May 2023 when they were spotted on a boat together alongside some friends after the Grand Prix in Miami. She later showed up to support Lewis at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain. After the event, Shakira and Lewis joined some friends for dinner, and they looked particularly cozy together.

In addition to Lewis, Shakira has been rumored to be dating Tom Cruise and Jimmy Butler.

Before Lewis, Shakira dated Gerard for 12 years. While they never got married in that time, the former couple did welcome two sons, Milan and Sasha. Shakira and Gerard announced their split in June 2022.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said in a joint statement. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Following their split, Shakira told Elle she went through the “most difficult” and “darkest hours” of her life.

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” Shakira said. “I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my No. 1 mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”