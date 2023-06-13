Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton‘s love life is nearly exciting as his racing career. He’s dated a slew of beautiful celebrities with several long-term relationships.

Lewis’ first serious relationship was with Jodia Ma, the daughter of a prominent Hong Kong businessman, when the two were attending the Cambridge School of Arts in England. The pair split in 2007 after a four-year romance when Lewis began his rookie year in F1.

After their breakup, Jodia told The Mail on Sunday in October 2007, “We are still very good friends, and we are still in contact with each other. Lewis is a very kind and caring person.” She continued, “We didn’t split up because there was anything wrong with our relationship, but rather because we both wanted to pursue our different careers.”

“I’ve never been involved with his career. To me, that would be like someone taking their partner to work in the office. We have both kept our careers separate. That’s the way we wanted it,” Jodia added.

In the same article, Lewis shot down rumors that he’d begun dating again following their split. “A lot has been written about my personal life and much of it is untrue,” he told the publication.

“It wouldn’t be so bad if I was getting all these women I’m supposed to have – but I’m not. I’m not a playboy. I haven’t gone out and bought expensive cars,” adding, “I’m definitely contemplating living outside the U.K.” following so much media attention.

The closest Lewis came to getting married was with singer Nicole Scherzinger, who remains his longest relationship to date. The pair were together on and off from 2007 through 2015.

The seven-time F1 champ openly praised The X Factor U.K. host when she starred as Grizabella in the West End production of Cats. Posing next to Nicole in her costume, he shared in a December 2014 Instagram post, “Went to see the Cats musical for the first time last night, and my lady @nicolescherzy blew me away! Such an incredible talent she is, as well as the rest of the cast!”

That same month, Lewis discussed the prospect of the pair getting married. “I’m certainly feeling pressure, heat from family members,” he told E! News , adding, “But Nicole’s massively focused on her work the same as I am. We’re happy just way we are.” He did add that marriage at “one point…will be for us,” but the pair split the following year.

Lewis went on to be linked to such A-list stars as Rihanna, Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie and Shakira over the following years.

Scroll down for photos and details on Lewis’ complete dating history.