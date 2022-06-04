Well wishes. Shakira is thanking fans for their support after being spotted in the back of an ambulance in Barcelona, Spain, amid her split from longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué – but there’s more to the story.

“Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently,” the Colombian superstar, 45, shared via Twitter on Saturday, June 4. “I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend [May 28th].”

Courtesy of Shakira/Twitter

“My dad unfortunately had a bad fall,” she added, alongside a sweet photo with her injured father. “I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”

“Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love and support,” she concluded, as fans quickly flooded the comments section with well wishes.

Shakira’s message to fans comes just hours after it was revealed that she and her soccer player boyfriend, 35, have called it quits after over a decade together. The couple announced their separation in a statement released by her rep.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways,” the statement read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Though Shakira and Gerard have yet to address the breakup, fans are convinced that the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress’ latest song “Te Felicito” (“Congratulations”) includes hints into the former couple’s troubled relationship.



“For completing you I broke into pieces / They warned me, but I did not pay attention / I realized that yours is false,” the lyrics read, after being translated from Spanish. “Don’t tell me you’re sorry / that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.”

Shakira and Gerard first confirmed their relationship in 2011, after meeting on the set of her music video for “Waka Waka” the previous year. The pair will continue to coparent their two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.