Tom Cruise is still looking for romance after fans began shipping him and Shakira following their meetup at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix on May 7. “He’s never given up on love, but being who he is, it’s hard to find someone who is genuinely interested in him as a person, not as a movie star,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, and the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker, 44, were photographed chatting together at the race. Shakira, however, is coming off a heartbreaking June 2022 split from retired Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué and is rebuilding her life as a single mom with the former couple’s two sons in Miami.

DPPI/Shutterstock

“Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him,” a source told Us Weekly of the dating rumors swirling around them. “He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

Tom has been so busy with his blockbuster movie career over the past few years that he hasn’t had much time for romance, either. There were rumors that he and his Mission: Impossible 7 costar Hayley Atwell were involved in 2020 while making the movie, but no relationship was ever confirmed by either party.

The actor was previously married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and he tied the knot once more in 2006. He has remained relatively quiet about his relationships over the years, instead focusing on his blockbuster films.