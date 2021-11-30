Not holding back. When a fan questioned Selena Gomez‘s funny TikTok video about drinking, the singer set the record straight about the post.

Selena, 29, originally shared a TikTok reaction video on Tuesday, November 30, in response to Dr. Dawn Bantel discussing what counts as “heavy” drinking.

“The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men,” the doctor explained in the clip. “And 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

The Only Murders in the Building star reacted to the video initially with surprise and then she appeared nervous, captioning her response, “It’s a joke.”

One user wasn’t thrilled with the context of the post, replying, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena.” The Texas native addressed the critic, writing, “It was a joke ass.”

The online criticism comes after Selena announced that she had received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa in 2017. Amid her four-year battle with lupus, the Rare Beauty founder had the surgery after confirming that the How I Met Your Father star, 33, was a match. During the operation, Selena broke an artery, which required another procedure to create a new one.

Earlier this year, Francia made a rare statement about the transplant in honor of World Kidney Day.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I’ve kept my kidney donation process pretty private. However, I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience, and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population,” she tweeted in March. “While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it.”

At the time, Selena quote-tweeted the post and added, “Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you.”

The Grammy nominees, who revealed in April 2020 that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has been candid about her mental health journey as well.

“I feel like I was supposed to go through everything I’ve gone through,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer explained during an interview with WSJ Magazine three months prior. “I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally.”

Getting answers about her mental health allowed the Selena to feel more comfortable in her body.

“My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time,” she added in January 2020. “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues and honestly, that was such a relief.”

After seeking treatment and focusing on therapy, Selena noted that she had already seen results.

“I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust,” she noted at the time. “I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or their mental health,contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).