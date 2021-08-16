Selena Gomez Loves Going Braless! Photos of the Singer Not Wearing a Bra Over the Years

~Who says~ you have to wear a bra? Not Selena Gomez, that’s for the sure! Whether she’s hitting the streets of Los Angeles or attending a red carpet event, the “Feel Me” artist is A-OK with going braless.

In fact, after years of public scrutiny surrounding her body, Selena is all about learning to feel comfortable in the skin she’s in. During a November 2019 interview with the “Giving Back Generation” podcast, the former Disney Channel star detailed her first experience with “body-shaming” over her “weight fluctuation.”

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff. It’s the combination of all of it. It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on even the month, to be honest. So, for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that,” Selena detailed.

“In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends [on] what’s happening in my life. [It’s totally out of my control], and that got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit,” the Spring Breakers actress added, before revealing how she deals with the negativity.

“I’m very happy with living my life. We were talking about it earlier, being in the present because that’s it,” Selena assured. “Similar to me posting a photo then walking away, for me that’s it. I’ll do a red carpet, I’ll do whatever, I don’t need to see it. I did it. I participated. I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it.”

Over the years, Selena has made it a point to step away from social media every now and again. However, as of 2021, she boasts over 250 million followers on Instagram alone, and even started a TikTok account with over 30 million followers.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Selena Gomez going braless over the years.