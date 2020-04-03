Sharing her truth. Selena Gomez spoke out about her bipolar disorder for the first time while chatting with Miley Cyrus on the singer’s “Bright Minded” Instagram Live series. On Friday, April 3, the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress addressed the importance of mental health and the realizations she’s had in the wake of her diagnosis.

The performer, 27, said she recently paid a visit to McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts. “I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered with various depressions and anxieties for so many years,” Gomez shared with her pal, 27. “I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar. And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

Palace Lee/Shutterstock

Gomez explained that it’s hard for some people to open up about their feelings given the stigma against it. “I’m from Texas, it’s just not known to talk about mental health,” the A Rainy Day in New York star admitted.

“You got to seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever, young adults, because they are wanting that so badly. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away.”

The former Disney star was an open book during their Instagram Live session, even discussing her recent donation to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. That hospital holds a lot of memories for Gomez, as it’s where she was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, and received a kidney transplant in 2017.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez also revealed how she is coping with the current lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. “The biggest thing is learning to be OK inside and taking walks and watching encouraging things and hearing others feel the same way,” the actress noted.

While catching up with Cyrus, the star even shared how she handles those really tough days, revealing she calls loved ones to talk or tries to enjoy some alone time. “Sometimes I have to cry it out and release it and take a deep breath and remind myself and go back to my tools and know where it’s coming from,” Gomez said. “I’m a big empath and feel so much of what the world is feeling. Being there for others helps me too.”