Fans are convinced Selena Gomez threw shade at ex Justin Bieber in a TikTok video on Tuesday, July 20, about “red flags.”

“So, you’re telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can’t read the red flags? Sis,” the “Wolves” singer, 28, mouthed over an original track from Owen Unruh. Selena could be seen in a red sweatshirt with red lips and nails while sipping out of a can of Coca-Cola.

Fans immediately began connecting the sentiment in Selena’s video to her previous relationship with Justin, 27, whom she dated from 2013 to 2018.

“Bestie, his name started with a J,” someone commented with a crying emoji. “SIS, you are the queen of ignoring red fags,” another user added. “He was literally a Pisces,” someone else wrote in reference to Justin’s March birthday.

Selena and Justin’s five-year, on-and-off relationship has been difficult for fans to get over, despite the “Peaches” singer marrying model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018.

Hailey, 24, previously spoke out about how difficult the “comparison” can be and why she decided to leave Twitter during a YouTube video in March.

“I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything,” the New York native said during a sit-down with Dr. Jessica Clemons.

“You’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see? Maybe they are right?’ It was such a low point for me that I was like honestly maybe I am delusional. It’s like separating two realities essentially,” the Drop the Mic host added. She specifically struggled with “the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.”

As for Selena, she admitted she thought her dating life was “cursed” during an interview with Vogue Australia in June. Besides Justin, the Spring Breakers actress has been romantically linked to Nick Jonas, The Weeknd and Charlie Puth.

“I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” the Texas native said, explaining why the name of her beauty line, Rare, means so much. “I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

“It wasn’t even necessarily like, ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like, ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself,’” Selena continued. “I think that my family, and my chosen family — I feel like I’m surrounded by real people.”