Honesty hour. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) hinted at Selena Gomez trolls being part of the reason she left Twitter following her marriage to Justin Bieber. She talked about the “low point” in her life as she struggled with the “comparison.”

“I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything,” the model, 24, said during a sit-down with Dr. Jessica Clemons on Wednesday, March 31 via YouTube.

“You’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see? Maybe they are right?’ It was such a low point for me that I was like honestly maybe I am delusional. It’s like separating two realities essentially,” she added.

The New York native particularly struggled with “the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.”

Hailey and Justin, 27, got married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after they got engaged. Their marriage came under a lot of scrutiny, and many people couldn’t let go of the “Yummy” singer’s former on-and-off relationship with Selena, 28. These days, the husband and wife seem to be in a great place.

For her own mental health, the Drop the Mic host has fully deleted her Twitter. “There was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment,” Hailey explained about the social media platform. “The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

Hailey’s also made updates to her Instagram usage. She only goes on the platform during weekends and only allows people she knows to comment on her posts.

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

“When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything, I know it’s only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting,” Hailey said.

In addition, Hailey gave credit to Justin who gave her advice about limiting social media based on his own experience after living more than a decade in the limelight.

“I want everyone to like me, it’s like, my downfall at times and I’m working through it,” Hailey noted. “I think one thing I’ve had to come to the conclusion of is trying not to feel like I owe everybody an explanation or owe anybody anything, and really just try to correct what I need to correct personally behind closed doors.”

It’s amazing to see Hailey in a better place!