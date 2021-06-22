Getting real. Selena Gomez got very candid in a new interview with Vogue Australia about how she believes her past experiences with relationships have been “cursed.”

“I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” the 28-year-old said. “I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

The “Slow Down” singer went on to talk about her cosmetic line, rare Beauty, and why the word “rare” means so much to her. Selena has the word inked on her neck and it is also the title of her last album.

“It wasn’t even necessarily like, ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like, ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself,'” Selena added. “I think that my family, and my chosen family — I feel like I’m surrounded by real people.”

The former Disney Channel star has dated several high-profile men in the past. She has famously been linked to A-listers such as Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Charlie Puth.

When Selena released her single “De Una Vez” in January, it sparked speculation that the lyrics were about Justin, 27. The meaning behind the Spanish-language song is all about healing after heartbreak.

The Spring Breakers actress sang in the chorus that she’s “stronger on [her] own” following losing someone she loves. She also says she doesn’t “regret the past” but is now “reborn.”

Selena and the “Peaches” singer had a five-year on/off relationship that officially ended in March 2018. Justin then married model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018.

Selena joked in a September 2020 “Get Glam” YouTube video with vlogger NikkieTutorials that all of her ex-boyfriends think she is “crazy,” but said it doesn‘t bother her.

“It’s hard in quarantine,” she said about her dating life. The Texas native pointed out it may seem she is eager to find a significant other, considering she even has a song called “Boyfriend,” but she has even made peace with the single life.

“It’s just funny because I release things that say ‘I want a boyfriend’ and stuff. People say that and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t really mean it though.’” Selena said. “Guys are a lot of work.”