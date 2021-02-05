Since he first stepped into the spotlight, The Weeknd has been romantically linked to some pretty famous faces. But who is the performer dating at the moment? Here’s the tea on the 30-year-old singer’s relationship status!

The “Blinding Lights” musician — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — seems to be single, unless he’s been keeping his relationship out of the public eye. In August 2020, a source told Life & Style that The Weeknd “is one of the pickiest men in Hollywood!”

“He’d rather be alone than with the wrong woman,” the insider said at the time. “Unlike many celebrities, he really enjoys his own company.”

Instead of packing on PDA with any mystery women, The Weeknd has been continuing to kill it with his career. Along with a sure-to-be memorable performance during the Super Bowl LV half time show on Sunday, February 7, he made headlines in January 2021 after debuting a new look in the music video for his song “Save Your Tears.” Throughout the visual, the Canada native showed off bloated cheeks, a smaller nose, scars and what looked like injected lips, sparking plastic surgery speculation. It turned out that the look was created with special effects and prosthetics.

Prior to the release of his record-breaking album After Hours in March 2020, The Weeknd was in an off-and-on relationship with Bella Hadid. They first sparked dating rumors in April 2015, and months later the “The Hills” crooner discussed his romance with the model during an October 2015 Rolling Stone interview. Initially, The Weeknd said his “motive was literally to work with her,” but the prospect of a relationship “just kind of fell into my lap.” After nearly two years together, the duo called it quits in November 2016.

Months later, in January 2017, The Weeknd was spotted smooching Selena Gomez. The pair went public at the Met Gala that same year and even shared some pretty romantic pics on social media. The love between them didn’t last, though, as the former Disney Channel starlet, 27, and “I Feel It Coming” singer split in October 2017. Following their breakup, The Weeknd released an album titled My Dear Melancholy, which fans have speculated includes some pretty poignant references to his time with Selena.

Then in April 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that The Weekend and Bella were together once again. That same year, they donned matching Halloween costumes, though they mostly kept their relationship on the downlow. It wasn’t until August 2019 that they broke up for good. Despite their split, the same Life & Style source revealed in August 2020 that the former flings “remain on friendly terms.”

While The Weeknd seems to be out of the dating scene for now, we can’t wait to see which lucky lady he’s linked to next!