Awkward? Hailey Baldwin‘s new tattoo looks eerily similar to the promise ring Justin Bieber gave then-girlfriend Selena Gomez in 2012.

The couple were in New York City for Justin’s Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend and met up with artist Mr. K. “J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese,'” Mr. K captioned two photos of the 23-year-old’s new finger and neck tattoos on Instagram. “It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece.”

According to fans, the letter “J” looks exactly like the pop star’s sparkler. “Why does the font for this tattoo remind me of the J ring … ?” one fan asked, while another wrote in all caps, “IT LITERALLY LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE THE RING JUSTIN GOT SELENA I’M DEAD.” A third, meanwhile, agreed, “This woman is crazy, she got the same tattoo as the ring that Justin gave to Selena.”

Warren Toda/EPA/Shutterstock

Justin, 26, and Selena, 28, dated on-and-off between 2010 and 2018. The “Sorry” singer began dating Hailey in 2018, with the pair marrying later that year.

Hailey and Justin’s whirlwind romance has had some ups and downs, but the world-famous model recently admitted that their marriage has gotten “easier” with time.

“Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” she explained to Australian Vogue in September 2019. She got candid in a previous interview with her hubby in American Vogue where she admitted, “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard.”

As for Selena, she’s “ready to find love again” after nearly three years of being single, a source told Life & Style. “It has to be the right man. She refuses to settle for just anyone and now that she’s comfortable in her own skin, she would rather be alone than with the wrong person.”

While Selena has seemingly been flying solo lately, she’s recently “been texting with a few guys,” added the insider. The brunette babe is also focusing on her personal growth. According to the source, Selena has faced some “setbacks” amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s “pulling through and feels stronger than ever.”

It sounds like the trio are in a good place! And hey, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?