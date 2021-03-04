When it comes to asking for what they want, celebrities have no qualms coming up with some pretty crazy tour riders — a list of requests or demands that performers need before their show. Stars like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and more have reportedly asked for some expensive, rare and downright weird things in their dressing rooms before hitting the stage throughout their years on the road!

Self-proclaimed diva Mariah Carey, for one, reportedly asked for each room to “be draped” with the temperature set at “about 75 degrees” in her rider. The list also apparently includes Fiji water, bottles of Chardonnay, Coke and Diet Coke, protein shakes, Joe Malone candles and sugarless gum, among other requests.

“I have had diva moments, and then people can’t handle it,” the “Obsessed” songstress admitted during a 2017 interview with Paper magazine. “I guess it’s a little intense because I come from a true diva: my mother is an opera singer, and that’s a real diva, you know — Juilliard diva. And so other people that are like, ‘I’m a diva,’ it’s like, ‘Honey, you don’t know what a diva is, you didn’t grow up with my mom.’ And I mean it as a compliment, or I wouldn’t be the person I am without experiencing that.”

She continued, “And so when people hear me say, like, ‘Dahling, da, da, da’ and talk that way, it’s kind of like I’m channeling my mother. Not that she says ‘dahling’ all the time, but like that voice is … it’s like I inadvertently do it, and I don’t do it to be disrespectful, I just do it, and it just happens. It’s like, [in diva voice], ‘I don’t even know why.’”

But not every star has extreme requests. When it comes to her tour rider, Katy Perry told Bustle in 2015 that she considers it “boring.”

“People like to do this like, expose, like, ‘Katy Perry’s tour life, she’s such a diva,’ but, I’m sorry, if you lived on the road every single day and were out of different hotel rooms, don’t you want a comfort?” the “Teenage Dream” songstress said at the time. “Don’t you want some sliced turkey? I want some sliced turkey. And some baby wipes. They’re the poor man’s shower and [are] good for everything.”

These two talented ladies aren’t the only tour requests that have been reported over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see what other stars allegedly ask for before taking on worldwide performances.