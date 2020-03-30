Quarantine and chill. Selena Gomez revealed she’s been listening to her ex The Weeknd’s new album, After Hours, while sharing the music she has been jamming out to during the lockdown. The performer’s track “Snowchild” made the list for her go-to songs in an update she shared via Instagram on Monday, March 30.

Selena, 27, clearly likes the slower track with a catchy beat and lyrics to match. “I used to pray when I was sixteen / If I didn’t make it then I’d probably make my wrist bleed / Not to mislead turn my nightmares into big dreams / Whole squad mobbin’ even though we only six deep,” the verses begin on The Weeknd’s (a.k.a. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) single.

The songstress has also been enjoying “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, “You Say” by Lauren Diagle as well as “The Box” by Roddy Ricch. Selena even shared the movies she’s been watching to pass the time, including Invisible Man, Jennifer’s Body, Clueless, Sugar and Spice as well as Flirting With Disaster.

Selena has been more active on social media than usual, much to the delight of her followers. Over the weekend, fan accounts captured screenshots of the “Rare” singer liking photos of her other former flame, Justin Bieber, before unliking them. The first image showed Justin’s tattooed torso and the second photo featured an old throwback of them when they were together.

While some people were convinced she was feeling nostalgic, others defended it as a simple oversight. “You guys are all overreacting. Like none of you have ever accidentally liked a picture,” one social media user noted. “She unliked, y’all, chill,” another added. “Millions of people literally tag her with this kind of s–t … Of course, she sees everything and makes mistakes, too. The Biebers are now happy with their lives and so is Selena by herself.”

Back in January, the Spring Breakers star spoke out about her emotional single “Lose You to Love Me,” which some has speculated is about Justin, 26. She didn’t confirm or deny the rumors during the interview, but she did reveal the song helped her let go of the past.

“It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said,” she told NPR. “It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over … It’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”