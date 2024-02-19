Selena Gomez sizzled in a sexy new photo she shared to Instagram on Monday, February 19, posing naked while enjoying a bubble bath.

The “Back to You” singer, 31, was pictured from behind while sitting up with her hands held high in the air. A mirror on the wall showed her face but was high enough that it did not show her bare front side.

The smoldering snapshot came amid a set of pictures Selena captioned, “40 hours. Paris,” about her whirlwind trip to the City of Light. She shared several pictures enjoying a croissant along with a large cup of Café au lait. Another photo showed Selena wearing a black miniskirt with a high slit as she strode down a cobblestone street near the Eiffel Tower.

Fans left comments next to the post including “Slay,” “So bomb” and “Are you even real?” Others simply left flame emojis to show their appreciation for how great Selena looked.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

The Golden Globe nominee also promoted her new single in the caption, writing, “Love On 2/22.” It will be her first new release since “Single Soon” in August 2023, which was produced by boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The first hint of their romance came when a preview of her Selena + Chef holiday episodes dropped in November 2023. The Only Murders in the Building star revealed, “I also have a crush on someone, so I’m kinda really happy.” The following month, Selena confirmed she and Benny were an item, commenting on a December 7, 2023, Instagram post about their dating speculation that Benny was her “absolute everything in my heart.” She also wrote that he has “been the best thing that’s ever happened to me … he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Selena then revealed that they were already a couple by the time “Single Soon” had dropped. The following day she posted an Instagram photo sporting a diamond “B” on her left ring finger.

When a fan wrote in the comments, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you. @selenagomez,” she replied, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die.”

The couple went public with their romance by sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on January 3, where they showed off plenty of PDA. Selena has also shared loved-up photos with Benny in numerous Instagram Stories, and the pair met up at afterparties for various 2024 awards shows, including the Golden Globes and the Emmys.