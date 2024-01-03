The end of an era? Possibly. Selena Gomez announced in January 2024 that she might be retiring from the music industry to focus on her career as an actor instead.

What Did Selena Gomez Say About Leaving the Music Industry?

Selena discussed her future career and music plans, admitting that she has considered putting her music on the back burner while appearing on the “SmartLess” podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes in January 2024.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” the Only Murders in the Building star told the hosts.

Does Selena Gomez Want to Act?

Selena, who debuted on TV screens at the age of 10 in 2002 in the show Barney and Friends, also added that music was never the ultimate goal for her career.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” the “Come and Get It” singer continued. “But I was doing [Wizards of Waverly Place] at the same time and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like — I would like to find something to just settle on.”

Selena then added, “I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else. I don’t think I’m the best singer, but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”

Selena Gomez Has Struggled With Health Issues

When Jason, Sean and Will pointed out that Selena could work on both careers, she replied, “You’re right, but I am going to want to chill, because I’m tired.”

The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer also pointed out the effect her rigorous work schedule had on her health throughout the years.

“I went to a mental institute and canceled one of my tours,” Selena said. “It just got to me, because I love working and it distracts me from bad things.”

The Grammy nominated singer also opened up about her mental health in the November 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me.

“At one point she’s like, ‘I don’t want to be alive right now. I don’t want to live,’” Selena’s former assistant Theresa recalled to the cameras. “It was one of those moments where you look in her eyes and there’s nothing there. It was just pitch black. It’s so scary.”

Doctors eventually diagnosed Selena with bipolar disorder and her stay in the mental institution in 2018 was to help deal with the pain she felt. Her physicians worked with her through dialectical behavior therapy, otherwise known as DBT, which helps patients by teaching them mindfulness and how to regulate their emotions.