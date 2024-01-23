selena gomez claps back at body shamers with swimsuit pics

Selena Gomez had a message for anyone who has something to say about the way her body’s changed over the years. The Only Murders in the Building star posted then and now swimsuit photos on her Instagram Story on Monday, January 22.

“Today, I realized I will never look like this again,” the “Single Soon” singer, 31, captioned the first photo, which was taken in 2013. She then shared a second image from 2023 and wrote, “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am … sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me.”

Selena has discussed body image in the past and admitted in February 2023 that her weight often fluctuates due to the medication that she takes for Lupus.

“[When I’m taking it], I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally,” she explained. “When I’m off it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through. No one knows the real story.”

She concluded, “I’m not a model. Never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I’m just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not … go away. Because, honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything.”

While the Rare Beauty founder hasn’t been shy about clapping back at body-shamers, she’s silently struggled with the negativity. “I would go online and I would post a picture of myself and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,’” Selena shared in March 2023. “All the while, being in the room posting and crying my eyes out because nobody deserves to hear those things.”

Selena had a kidney transplant in 2017 amid her Lupus battle, which led to an influx of new comments online about her body. During a 2018 trip to Australia, her transplant star was visible as she wore a bikini in paparazzi photos. Although Selena had deleted social media from her phone to avoid the negative messages at the time, she hopped back on Instagram to clap back at the criticism.

“The beauty myth … an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern women in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty,” she wrote. “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.”