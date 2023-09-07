The forecast for September 10 through September 16

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You will soon be given an opportunity to branch out in new directions, and you feel hopeful. Keep smiling — there’s more to come! LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It’s an ideal time to get your life in order. Take the steps needed to close a chapter that you know must come to an end. Worry not: Brighter days are ahead. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A special someone has a surprise for you as the week begins, but it may take some getting used to. Confusion reigns at work, and it may be difficult to separate truth from fiction. Trust your gut. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your health is the focus this week. As end of summer fun abounds, start thinking seriously about how you can revise your daily routine. Contact an old friend in need. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It might be time to reassess a goal you have been working toward for a long time. Is achievement as important to you now as it was when you set out? If not, redirect your energies. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If you feel agitated this week, don’t let it show. Try to hold your tongue when your first instinct is to let all your feelings out. It’s not the right time, and loose lips now will lead to regrets later. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Unexpected events jolt you out of your comfort zone, but also provide a push in the right direction. Keeping an open mind — and an open heart — at the start of the week will help you cope with upcoming life changes. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been so focused on your own concerns that your loved ones are feeling neglected. You shouldn’t give up on what’s important to you. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A new and exciting phase is beginning. Everything seems straightforward, but tread carefully. At week’s end, someone tries to change your plans. Don’t let them. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You’ve been highly sociable recently, but now you’re longing for some solitude. Take time to recharge at the end of the week. Unsettling developments occur, but try not to get caught up in the drama. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You avoid a domestic crisis early in the week, but make sure the problem is truly gone and not simply delayed. Asserting yourself helps things along. Tackle an old project at work. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Leo: July 23 – August 22

In order to achieve your professional and personal goals, sort out your timing and have a solid strategy in place. Pay attention to detail going forward. Cupid strikes when you least expect it. LUCKY NUMBER: 8