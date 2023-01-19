New year, new opportunity to share spicy pics! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters know a thing or two about posing for the camera, and 2023 is no different.

Kicking off the year with her signature selfie pose, Kim Kardashian looked cozy in a black sweater and matching bottoms, simply captioning the snap, “2023.” Raking in almost 1.8 million likes, the SKIMS founder made it clear the duck face pose isn’t going anywhere. About two weeks into the new year, the star of The Kardashians gave her ex Kanye West something to stew over when she posed in an itty bitty black bikini top, jumping in a sauna for a day of relaxation.

The mom of four has been embroiled in controversy involving her former husband for months, with the famed rapper even marrying Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in early January 2023, just two months after his divorce from the reality star was finalized. Using the power of social media, Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories in the wake of the news, “I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say,” before deleting the post. Given Kim’s knack for social media fame, it’s likely that she’ll continue to update watchers with her life’s highlights – talk about making an ex jealous.

Elsewhere in the famous family, little sister Kylie Jenner closed out 2022 with a sexy series of snaps posing on the stairs. Her plunging bodysuit and fur coat did the talking, and she followed it up with a carousel of opulent photos on the first of January 2023. In the wake of her split with Travis Scott, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul hasn’t shied away from seductive pics, posting photos from a bed photoshoot with bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou and a series of selfies in nothing but a bra. This mom of two really is in her hot girl era.

Good American founder Khloé Kardashian might be the reality star giving her exes the most to lament over this year, as the Kardashian sister has truly embraced her stunning features. Taking to social media frequently with seductive snaps and killer looks, the mom of two knows how to pose. She welcomed 2023 via Instagram with a carousel of sweet pics with her family members, but it’s just a matter of time before Khloé comes out swinging with some fiery posts.

