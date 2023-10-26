The forecast for October 29 through November 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The word of the week is passion! When it comes to romance, let your heart be your guide. An impromptu trip could lead to an intriguing situation. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Try your best to keep calm when you have doubts about the loyalty of a loved one. It’s just a mood, and your suspicions will fade away in a few days. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It is imperative that you recognize where to draw the line. You’ve been bending over backward to fit into other people’s plans, but it no longer feels like the right thing to do. It’s time to take care of you. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Banish any self-doubt and jump into a new project. Failure is the last thing you need to worry about. Go on an adventure with an old friend. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Love is in the air! Make the most of every moment you have with that special someone, no matter how fleeting. If you’re single, now is the perfect time to meet someone new. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been focused on home and family lately, which will spark an interesting conversation. Be sure to pay close attention to loved ones’ behavior afterward — you’ll be pleasantly surprised. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It’s in your best interest to stay busy. If someone gets in your way, be sure to choose your words carefully — or they will come back to haunt you later. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

A close friend may need your help when you’re already strapped for time. Make the effort to shuffle your busy schedule — the simple favor will someday be repaid tenfold. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Be sure to channel your energy productively early in the week. Now is a good time to launch a new project. You will be brimming with confidence, which will serve you well in a new endeavor. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You have laser-like focus this week, but use caution: It’s all too easy to let responsibilities slide while you’re laying the groundwork for future plans. When someone makes a suggestion, be open-minded. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re surrounded by friends who have your best interests at heart, which is a good thing. When someone tries to take advantage of you, your pals will have your back. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Expect to make progress toward a goal. Share credit with those who have supported you — the fruits of your labor won’t be nearly as sweet without them. Your good fortune is very much tied to this concept. LUCKY NUMBER: 6



