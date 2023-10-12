The forecast for October 15 through October 21

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Be patient! You won’t get the instant results you want if you rush things, so keep your focus. Your dedication will be the key to success. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

If your relationship is your priority, you might want to plan a special outing. A sincere apology will smooth over long-standing issues. Make time to reach out to a distant family member. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your partner’s attitude will shock you, but consider that he or she might just be teasing. Try not to take to heart others’ lack of interest in the projects you are passionate about. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There are disturbances in your daily routine midweek thanks to various people in your life throwing undeserved shade. Thankfully, these slights will clear up once you let the naysayers have it. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You usually prefer to preserve the status quo, but at the moment you feel as though you’re stuck in a rut. You’re determined to break free, but when loved ones try to rein you in, listen to them for a change. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Suddenly you have zero desire to mince words. Your newfound bluntness comes in handy when telling truths. Just know the difference between honesty and cruelty. Lucky you: Love is in the air at the office! LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aries: March 21 – April 19

If you feel like you need to clear the air with a loved one, do so early in the week. If you feel frustrated, don’t act rashly — you’re likely to do something reckless. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Cultivating friends in high places will pay off, as long as you bring something to the table. Use common sense when asking for directions to a destination that is new to you. Connect with a former co-worker who may need you right now. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

It pays to be inventive this week. Now’s the time to run with all those crazy ideas of yours. Watch for a certain someone to lose their temper — just don’t take it personally. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

This week, you start off feeling content with being alone, but you will have your fill of that by the week’s end. Make time for friends and the great outdoors. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Positive thinking is key! If you can manage to hold your head high, luck will be on your side. Remember to watch your spending on the weekend. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re being driven by a sense of urgency, and it needs to be managed carefully. Avoid rushing decisions before thinking them through. LUCKY NUMBER: 6