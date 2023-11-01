The forecast for November 5 through November 11

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You have a wonderful opportunity to connect on a deeper level with some of the people you see frequently but often take for granted. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You can’t seem to stop wearing your heart on your sleeve. Try to keep your emotions in check during a talk with a close friend; good change comes, and your bond will be strengthened. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Staying within familiar surroundings will give you the peace and happiness that you’re seeking. Be bold and reach out to an old pal. You won’t regret it. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If you’re feeling trapped, do your best to create constructive changes rather than indulge in dramatic gestures. It’s OK to let things resolve without your input or influence. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Friends provide great company and a welcome distraction this week. Jump at the prospect of travel or anything that offers fresh experiences. It’s time you had a pick-me-up. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The emotional discussions you normally shy away from are just what you need this week. Open up and rest easily — all is about to be resolved. Tackle a new goal at the office. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re longing for peace, but it becomes clear you need to assert yourself to get ahead, even if it upsets others. Now’s the time to go against your nature and focus on you. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Feel like taking a risk? This week is the time to go for it. The experience itself will benefit your soul. Stop worrying about outcomes — everything will be fine. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

A close relationship will benefit from your generosity — the mood will strike at the end of the week, and you’ll know just how to make a loved one feel special. Their smile will assure you that you did the right thing. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Friction in your life is pushing you to rush into decisions without weighing all of the consequences. Put your foot down — things will get less tense when others realize you can’t be swayed. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

When someone jolts you out of your routine, you might be pleasantly surprised by what happens when things don’t go according to plan. Sometimes routines need to be broken. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Someone close to you is suddenly desperate to assert their independence — your disapproval will only motivate them, so do your best to play it cool. The weekend is ideal for resolving the issues at hand. LUCKY NUMBER: 2



