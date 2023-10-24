Dare to Bare! Actresses Who Stripped Down and Went Full Frontal Nude Onscreen in Movies and TV Shows

Very little is off limits when it comes to naked scenes in movies and television shows these days. In fact, some of the most recognizable, high-profile actresses have stripped down and gotten full frontal nude on camera.

Jennifer Lawrence made headlines when she filmed a totally nude scene for her movie No Hard Feelings in 2023. Despite concern from her family and professional team about the naked beach scene, Jennifer had no qualms about baring all on camera. She joins other female stars like Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie and more who have done the same.

