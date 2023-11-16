The forecast for November 19 through November 25

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your job prospects look great at the moment. If you’ve been thinking of making a move, mark the calendar and start networking. Your talent is in demand! LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A problem from the not-so-distant past rears its ugly head. Instead of brushing it off, try resolving things once and for all so you can finally move on. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Take a step toward getting your financial house in order. The task may seem overwhelming, but sensible advice will help clear your head. The issues you face aren’t nearly as complicated as you fear. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Don’t be fooled by appearances — someone in your life is having a much rockier time with a loss than they’re letting on. Reaching out with words of encouragement and a shoulder to cry on will do a world of good. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been feeling a little blue, but cheer up — your life is about to get a whole lot brighter! You’re in a dazzling phase of exciting opportunities on both the work and romantic front. At this point, it seems everything you touch turns to gold. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s something you need to get off our chest. By week’s end you’ll have summoned the nerve to finally speak your mind. Remember, the key to success is being direct. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You’ll soon be more outgoing than you have been lately, which will lead to some lively interactions. Reaching out to an old friend could prove beneficial — professionally and personally. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Don’t let a setback shake your confidence. Maintain a positive attitude and stay true to your dreams, even if it means holding on a while longer — you’ll have your chance to shine. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re determined to play by the rules, so someone’s unconventional approach rubs you the wrong way. But before you speak out, make sure you’re not overreacting. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Just when it appears things are going smoothly, a bump in the road has you doubting your path. Take a deep breath and reassess the situation. A shift in direction is all this is. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A relationship is about to blossom in a most welcome manner! You’ve been biding your time, and all of your patience will pay off. At the office, tackle a challenging new project. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Someone you thought you’d lost forever makes a surprising reappearance. Don’t hold grudges. Reconnecting will be meaningful. LUCKY NUMBER: 5



