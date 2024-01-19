Miracle milestone! On January 7, Pink celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with husband Carey Hart. “Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table,” the “Trustfall” singer, 44, confessed. “We almost didn’t make it to this one — well, a couple of them, if I’m being honest.” The couple have weathered some tough times together, briefly separating in 2008, and Pink’s admitted that she and the motocross star, 48, would not be together were it not for therapy. “It’s f–king hard. But, man, if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness and resilience,” she said. “How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly.”

