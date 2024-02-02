The forecast for February 4 through February 10

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re usually too busy doing your own thing to bother with chores. But with all this extra time on your hands, it feels good to get your home in order. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Let it go! You like to know exactly where you stand. However, some things are beyond your control. Learn to trust the process. The reward will be great. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Aries: March 21 – April 19

While you may not like having to follow someone else’s rules, rest assured, it won’t be long before you regain your independence. If there’s something you want to set in motion, do it now. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s no time like the present to start thinking about how to turn your dreams into a reality. Letting your creativity flow will bring out the artist in you and help show off your talents. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

This week finds you totally absorbed in your own world. If a frustrating problem leaves you feeling a bit puzzled, give yourself space to think. Reach out to an old friend for guidance. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You’ve been so focused on being productive. It’s time to treat yourself to some self-care. Taking a break to quiet your mind and calm your nerves is incredibly important, especially now. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re not in the mood to sit back and get bored. The challenge: finding creative ways to let loose. If anyone’s up to the task, it’s you. Romance surprises when you least expect it. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You know what you want, but there’s something holding you back. Sudden changes could surprise you. Take them in stride. Family matters take a pleasant turn after a difficult start. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Libra: September 23 – October 22 Nothing is quite as it seems, and you’re determined to find out why. Look closer. Whether you’re single or attached, don’t be afraid to make your feelings known. A leap of faith will boost your self-esteem. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

These uncertain times have you thinking about where you’re headed. Reaching out to others is essential, and if you can’t do it in person, find another way. When things calm down, set aside time for meditation. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Just when you think life is going to get a little easier, another obstacle appears. You don’t mind, though, because you’ve got lots of ideas and energy to burn. Nothing will keep you down. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Even though sparks are flying, you’d rather keep the focus on yourself right now. There’s some confusion about the bigger picture, so you’ll need to dig deep for answers. LUCKY NUMBER: 5