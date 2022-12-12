After the season 2 finale of The White Lotus aired on Sunday, December 11, fans are already anticipating the third season. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the upcoming season of the HBO show, including the cast, where it will take place and when it will premiere. (Warning: Some spoilers for season 2 below.)

Is ‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3?

The anthology series, which was created by Mike White and first premiered in July 2021, was renewed for season 3 in November 2022. “Reflecting on [the show’s] humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi, told Variety after the renewal was confirmed.

“And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore,” she continued. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

Where Will ‘The White Lotus’ Take Place in Season 3?

Season 1 took place in Hawaii, while season 2 saw a new set of characters vacation in Sicily.

The location for season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, though White has teased ideas on where he wants the next season to take place.

“I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun,” he told Deadline in October 2022.

Following the season 2 finale, White revealed in HBO Max’s Unpacking S2 E7 special that the next season could possibly take place in Asia and will focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” the Survivor alum explained. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Will Cast Members From Previous Seasons of ‘The White Lotus’ Return?

Jennifer Coolidge, who portrayed Tanya, was the only main character from the first season to return for season 2. However, Jon Gries, who played Tanya’s love interest-turned-husband, Greg, was promoted from a recurring character to a main character for the sophomore season.

While fans hoped Tanya would appear in season 3, Coolidge’s return now seems unlikely because the fan-favorite character died during the December 2022 finale.

Casting details for season 3 haven’t been confirmed, though the season will likely center on a new cast with the possibility of characters from both seasons 1 and 2 making appearances.

When Will Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’ Premiere?

An official premiere date for season 3 of The White Lotus hasn’t been revealed, though it could possibly air as soon as fall 2023.

White is known for his quick writing process, which season 2 star Meghann Fahy spoke about while being interviewed by Glamour in November 2022.

“He writes so quickly, and he doesn’t do many revisions,” she explained.