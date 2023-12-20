The forecast for December 24 to December 30

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Whether on the job or at home, working together in a team environment can provide the best outcome. Don’t allow interruptions at work; stay focused. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Keep love real. Don’t get too caught up in someone’s pettiness or take him or her too seriously. Enjoy today, but stay focused on the big picture. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A financial situation related to your home and family can be beneficial. Someone close to you encourages you to make time for romance. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

When you’re connecting with the right people at work, your career can take a quantum leap in a positive direction. Don’t waste time with people who can’t make decisions. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Love can take you by surprise now. If you are single, make time to get out and socialize and be open for romance. If you have someone in your life, remember that all relationships take some love maintenance. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Now is the perfect time to spend with family or update your living quarters. At work, let superiors see your creative side. If you have something to say, show the world what you have to offer! LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You’re more attractive than ever, and this leads to an easy connection with someone, but pay attention to what someone doesn’t say. There may be an opportunity to move for work. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Leo: July 23 – August 22

To attract love, show your intellectual side. And if you need to have a heart-to-heart with your partner or someone close, think through what you want to say, and then say it. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re not the type to stay cooped up, so go on an adventure outdoors. You may even want to bring a loved one. Don’t forget: You’re spontaneous! LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Taking a step back can help you gain clarity about your love life. Be careful about keeping secrets — they can come back to haunt you at the worst possible time. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Friends and colleagues step up to offer assistance when you’re faced with a big problem. You can find out who’s on your side and who isn’t. Social events are aplenty, so you may need to spend some extra cash. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A event you’ve been dreading can put you in touch with like-minded people. If you’re looking for love, you may cross paths with someone interesting, so go! LUCKY NUMBER: 5