The forecast for December 17 through December 23

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

At long last, a plethora of gamechanging work and romantic opportunities are coming your way, but it’ll be up to you to choose the most important ones! LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

When it comes to impressing your boss, be sure to show off your brainy side as well as your tactful diplomacy. The combination is a sure winner! LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A major change in your life — whether it’s cutting ties with an ex or moving on to a new relationship — is in the cards. But make sure you think long and hard before taking any drastic steps. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re feeling empowered and free now that you’ve decided to embark on a new chapter in your life. Although it maybe rocky at first, this new path will lead to happiness and fulfillment. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Keep your options open, as it’s possible that a former flame will return to your life. Just because love fizzled once in this particular romance, it doesn’t mean it won’t catch fire this time. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s the potential for a cash windfall in your future, but be careful not to blow your budget before that extra money lands in your bank account. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your persistence and constant flirting have landed you the love of a lifetime, and now comes the fun part — lots of hot passion and tender romance! LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Don’t be shy about speaking your mind when it comes to a bully at work — you may not get a second chance to stand up for yourself. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

It’s no secret that balancing your demanding career with your personal life is a challenge, but everything will go your way if you make your lover feel like he or she is your top priority. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve made yourself indispensable at work the past few weeks. While the job security is great, you now have to figure out how to wrangle some time off. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When it comes to finding true love, now is a great time to take a look at the least likely person you ever thought would capture your interest and reevaluate if they might just offer you something that no one else can. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Just when you think no one appreciates all of your hard work and sacrifices, a loved one surprises you with a sentimental token of thanks. LUCKY NUMBER: 4