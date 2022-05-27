Wrestling match! Scott Disick’s kids, Mason, Reign and Penelope, playfully attacked their dad in a new video after his ex Kourtney Kardashian seemingly snubbed him on his birthday.

“Happy birthday 2 me!” The Talentless founder, 39, captioned his adorable Instagram video on Thursday, May 26. “Biggest blessing of my life right here!”

The clip featured all three kiddos, whom he shares with Kourtney, 43, hilariously wrestling and screaming with Scott on a bed. At one moment, the dad of three picked up Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and hugged them. Later, he gently embraced Mason, 12, on another cushion in the room as they all smiled and laughed.

Scott shared the precious family moment hours before several Kardashian-Jenners — including Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian — wished him a “Happy Birthday” on social media. Kourtney was the only one who did not post a public tribute to him.

Just five days prior, the youngsters attended their mom’s scenic Portofino, Italy, wedding with her husband, Travis Barker. Scott, however, was not present for the upscale occasion. Instead, the Flip it Like Disick star was spotted hitting up a few bars in Hollywood and a strip club in New York City over the weekend.

Although Scott and the Kardashians star have seemingly respected their coparenting duties, he has voiced his grievances to Kourtney’s family about feeling excluded from several events. However, Scott and Kourtney’s kids also felt left out of their mama’s new life with Travis, 46, for a moment, which was shown in episode 4 of the famous clan’s Hulu series.

During the May 5 episode, which was filmed in October 2021, Kris, 66, revealed she only invited Travis’ kids to the proposal celebration in Montecito, California. The music producer shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis’ former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, was also in attendance.

When Kourtney called her daughter to tell her she got engaged, Penelope was heard crying and even hung up on her mom. Next, Reign told Kourtney the news was “not exciting.”

“Penelope took it hard,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said in her confessional, before admitting she wished her children were a part of the engagement. “I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included and part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best.”

Later in the episode, Khloé stopped by Scott’s house to discuss how he felt about his ex’s engagement. While he noted he was OK, the reality TV star noted he would have preferred the kids to have been included in the festivities.

Kourtney and Scott had a tumultuous on-off relationship from 2005 to 2015, which was featured throughout KUWTK. Although he has dated several women since their split, an insider exclusively told In Touch that her marriage to the “All the Small Things” rock star “hurts.”

“Whatever anyone says, Kourtney is the one that got away,” the source added. “Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians was a hard pill to swallow for Scott.”