Feeling left out? Penelope Disick cried after mom Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker got engaged during The Kardashians Thursday, May 5, episode.

After three episodes of waiting, fans finally got to see how the Poosh founder, 43, and Blink-182 drummer’s engagement— which happened in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California — really went down. In order to keep the secret and save Scott Disick‘s feelings, the Kardashian-Jenner family left him and his three kids with Kourtney — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — out of the loop when it came to proposal plans.

“How do I tell my kids? I feel like I need to tell them now because they’re gonna see it on the internet,” Kourtney asked her family after Travis, 46, got down on one knee. “Oh shoot, I got missed calls from P so I should go call her.”

Courtesy of Hulu

The mother of three promptly left the dinner table to return her daughter’s call. “How’s my girl? Do you wanna know what my surprise was? We got engaged,” Kourtney said on the call. Penelope could be heard crying before hanging up on her mom. Reign told Kourtney the news was “not exciting,” while Mason never answered the phone.

“Penelope took it hard,” Kourtney explained in her confessional. “I think it’s a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, she doesn’t know what that means.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went on to say that she wished her kids were “included in the decision and part of the surprise.” Kourtney added, “I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best.”

Kourtney’s sisters joined her as she called her kids and Khloé Kardashian revealed that Scott, 38, already knew about the engagement. He voiced his concern with the Good American founder, 37, asking her why the kids weren’t there and wondering if he wasn’t going to be “involved in the family.” Khloé went on to question if the kids think that they’re “losing their dad” following the news of their mom’s engagement.

A source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021 that Scott was “trying to find a woman he can settle down with” now that his ex has officially moved on. The insider added, “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore.” However, they noted that Scott “can’t help feeling a little hurt” about Kourtney and Travis’ love.

Elsewhere in The Kardashians episode, Scott joked that he was going to “go for” Khloé or Kim now. On a more serious note, the Flip It Like Disick star confessed, “I’ll always love your sister.”