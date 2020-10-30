Hallow-eek! 25 Celebrity Costumes That Are Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

Boo! Celebs go all out for Halloween (cough, cough Heidi Klum), and while many costumes are sexy or funny — or a combination of the two — others are straight-up terrifying.

Remember when Scott Disick dressed up as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho? Yeah … we’re still trying to recover from that. Oh, and how about that time Perez Hilton was Miley Cyrus? Eerily accurate!

Of course, there are other celebrities who wanted to be scary and, well, just fell short. “When I was a kid, my family was really poor and I remember one Halloween I wanted to dress up really scary, and my parents came home with a duck costume,” novelist R.L. Stine once said. “I wore that costume for years! I hated it.”

Matthew Broderick, on the other hand, admitted to being terrified of his toddler. “[My son] wants to be Batman, and he wants the Batman costume that comes in the mail,” he divulged. “It has fake muscles in it, which is very disconcerting on a four-year-old.”

In 2019, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham dished on the spooky season she had planned alongside daughter Sophia Abraham.

“Halloween is like my favorite thing! I’ve already started to celebrate,” the reality TV mama dished to Life & Style in 2019. “This year we mixed it up, we’re going to all the theme parks in California — Horror Nights, Scary Farm — you name it, and we’re doing it,” Farrah continued. “We just did Morticia and Wednesday [Addams] the other night at Horror Nights. I always say ‘let’s do something together, let’s ensemble’ … but Sophia likes to do her own thing a lot.”

Keep scrolling for the scariest celebrity Halloween costumes of all time — from Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna and more!