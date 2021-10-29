Terrifying Celebrity Ghost Stories Prove That Things Go Bump in the Night in Hollywood Too

When imagining Hollywood, most people picture endless sunshine, palm trees, A-Listers enjoying a cocktail on a Monday at noon at poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel. But even Hollywood has its darker side.

It turns out a lot of celebrities have seen or experienced a supernatural occurrence, and they’re not afraid to share their real-life ghost stories. They don’t just stick to Hollywood, though. Some celebs have had run-ins with the otherworldly while they’re on set in remote areas, working in spooky venues or just living in New Jersey.

Certain eccentric celebrities not only claim to have seen a ghost, they admit to having very romantic encounters with one — and she’s one of the lucky ones! Jessica Alba claims she was attacked by a ghost when she was 17. Ariana Grande even visited a cemetery that is so terrifying that the Pope won’t fly over it — it is considered one of the gates of Hell. Who knew it would be located in Kansas?

Not all ghosts are scary, however. Emma Stone gets free quarters from her late grandfather, which — newsflash, pops — she’s a Hollywood star! She doesn’t need those quarters.

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey just said, “all right, all right, all right” to a spirit-turned-roommate.

“She has no qualms with me. We get along just fine,” the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star told Examiner. “She’s a cool ghost. Maybe me being nude all the time is why we get along.”

Sometimes, the experience can completely change a person’s point of view of the afterlife.

“I was not a believer in the paranormal. Though sometimes, things happen to you or you experience something, and you look at every possible other avenue. You use words like ‘coincidence’ or ‘figment of my imagination,'” Howie Mandel said on Famously Afraid. “But as those boxes are checked off the list … I don’t have any other answer for what my experience was.”

It was ghosts, Howie!

Find out which celebrities have friendly spirits like Casper, which celebrities have poltergeists switching their coffee pots on and slamming doors and which have experienced true evil.

Keep scrolling to read celebrities’ bone-chilling encounters with ghosts, poltergeists and spirits from the other side.