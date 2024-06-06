Even after 30 years, their chemistry was undeniable. Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves picked up right where they left off in a joint podcast interview in early May to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1994 hit, Speed, sharing a sweet back-and-forth when asked about their affection for each other.

“We liked hanging out. We just liked each other,” Keanu gushed, while Sandra added that their connection “was so electric. I felt very comfortable with Keanu. You just go, ‘OK, there’s my partner.’”

But they both insist that’s as far as it ever went. “There have been a lot of rumors over the years,” a source says of the pair, who have long maintained a flirty relationship and also starred in 2006’s The Lake House together. “And the truth is, they’ve admitted to giving it some thought. There’s a strong attraction there and a deep connection between them, but the timing has never been quite right.”

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves’ Special Bond

Their friendship has always come first — and, as their Speed characters noted, most intense relationships don’t survive the transition to romance. “But who knows?” Sandra mused in 2021. “Keanu is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived.”

They’ll never know because Sandra, 59, was dating Tate Donovan at the time they met. And Keanu, 59, is “a man with hard-core ethics” who would never have made a move on anyone who wasn’t available, his ex, Amanda de Cadenet, once explained.

And now he’s the one who’s not single. Keanu went public with girlfriend Alexandra Grant in 2019, after first meeting her eight years earlier. “Sandra respects that relationship, of course,” says the source. “His decency is one of the things that make him so attractive.”

Sandra and Keanu remain close friends. When her partner of eight years, Bryan Randall, died in 2023, “Keanu was there for Sandra,” says the source. “He’s an amazing listener and shoulder to cry on.”

She’s incredibly grateful to have him in her life. “The longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of [him as a] human being,” Sandra has said, adding on the podcast: “Before I die, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera.” He feels the same. “We’d knock it out of the park,” he promised.