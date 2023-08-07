After a more than three-decade Hollywood career, Sandra Bullock has a mind-blowing net worth. Not only is she an Oscar-winning actress who has the power to open a movie with her own star-power, she’s also a successful producer, savvy entrepreneur and even owns several restaurants.

What Is Sandra Bullock’s Net Worth?

The Blind Side star is worth an estimated $250 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making her one of the wealthiest actresses in Tinseltown.

How Much Money Does Sandra Bullock Make From Acting?

The actress became a full-blown star in 1994’s action thriller in Speed opposite Keanu Reeves, for which she was paid just $500,000. When he turned down appearing in the movie’s 1997 sequel, Sandra received $10.5 million to reprise her role of Annie Potter. She wasn’t happy about the project, calling it one of her biggest regrets as she did it to get the money to finance her 1998 film Hope Floats.

“I have one that no one came around to, and I’m still embarrassed that I was in, it’s called Speed 2, and I’m very vocal about it. Makes no sense: slow boat, slowly going towards an island,” she said to Entertainment Weekly. “That’s one that I wished I hadn’t done.”

For 2013’s Gravity, Sandra received a $20 million advance for the film, plus 15 percent of the studio’s box office grosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter. After the theater tallies for the smash film were totaled, her 15 percent turned into a whopping $74 million paycheck.

The Virginia native took in a massive $56 million for the year between June 2009 and June 2010 according to Forbes, when she had two massive box office hits, The Blind Side and The Proposal.

Sandra received less than her usual salary in favor of a significant share of the film’s box office returns. The Proposal, on which she also served as an executive producer, grossed $320 million from an $40 million budget, The Blind Side made $310 million at the box office on an estimated budget of just $30 million.

How Does Sandra Bullock Make Money From Other Jobs?

Sandra is a savvy producer and founded her production company, Fortis Films, in 1995. In addition to her passion project Hope Floats, she produced both Miss Congeniality films, executive produced both The Proposal and Bird Box and produced her last film, 2022’s The Lost City. Sandra also served as executive producer of George Lopez‘ eponymous ABC sitcom, which earned her an estimated $10 million over the show’s seven seasons.

Outside of film work, Sandra became a restaurateur in 2006, opening Bess Bistro in her adopted hometown of Austin, Texas. Three years later she added a second eatery, Walton’s Fancy and Staple. “The acting thing is so beyond my control,” Sandra told Vogue in 2013. “Acting isn’t mine. You are like a tiny piece in this big corporate mechanism that needs chemistry and divine intervention. This [Bess Bistro and Walton’s Fancy and Staple] is mine.”