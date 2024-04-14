Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Kiss on Rare Public Date Night at 2024 MOCA Gala [Photos]
While Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant generally keep their relationship out of the public eye, they didn’t hide their love for each other while attending the 2024 MOCA Gala on April 13.
Deal of the DayOnly $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal
The couple walked the red carpet at the event, which took place at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles. While walking into the gala, they even paused to share a kiss in front of the cameras.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5