Just call them the new Chip and Joanna Gaines! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, decided to show off their new bathroom via YouTube, which the two painted and fixed up themselves. “So, we’re basically going to show you what we did to our bathroom to I guess make a change in our lives, and we’re going to show you a quick how-to, so you can spice up any room in your house,” the 32-year-old MTV personality began in the clip, which was published on Monday, January 6. “It will be cost efficient; it won’t take a lot of time. It took us like, what, a day? Basically, paint, shelves, pictures, and it made all the difference,” the handsome hunk, 30, said to the camera.

The brunette beauty explained why she chose to paint the room purple. “We are going to show you the really bright color we chose for our bathroom,” she began. “Sometimes color is good, I want you guys to know that. We are going to show you the process of our bathroom and how we made it over. I think what we were going for – we kind of needed a change, we needed something I guess a little brighter in our house, so all of our walls are basically white or gray or black — that is the color scheme we have going on.”

However, Christian said they definitely don’t have any black colors in their humble abode. “We have all white walls,” she said. “We needed to brighten up a room in our house, but I am not really good with bright colors, so I was like, let’s tackle our small bathroom down here, and let’s really brighten it up with a vibrant color, so that’s what we did.”

Luckily, it seems like the pair was happy with their fixer upper skills since the room turned out great! “Looking pretty good,” he said. “Our first successful home project. We didn’t burn anything down. There are no additional holes in the wall that shouldn’t be there.” Sammi added, “I love it.”

The duo is gearing up to get married this year and even teased that one of their next video collaborations might be about their big day. Even though the reality star and her man haven’t announced when they will be walking down the aisle, fans are excited for them to say, “I do.” We’re counting down the minutes!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sammi and Christian’s latest project.