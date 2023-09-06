While Tom Brady is no longer playing professional football, he has still remained in the spotlight. He made headlines in September 2023 when fans began to wonder if the Super Bowl champ had cosmetic work done after he appeared differently in a new video posted by the NFL. So, why do fans think Tom has had plastic surgery and has he addressed the claims?

Has Tom Brady Had Plastic Surgery?

Speculation that Tom had work done began to circulate online when the NFL Instagram account shared a video of him via Instagram on September 5. In the clip, the former New England Patriots quarterback discussed whether he thinks the league is “scripted.”

“Do I think the NFL is scripted?” Tom said. “You think I really would’ve played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton [Manning]’s little brother, Eli [Manning], twice in the Super Bowl? No.”

While several fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the NFL, others pointed out that Tom looked different and speculated it was because he had work done. “Dude needs to chill on the plastic surgery,” one fan wrote. Another added, “The plastic surgery is creepy.”

Meanwhile, others guessed that Tom simply overdid it with Botox. “Botox Brady,” one social media user quipped, as another commented, “Botox city Jesus.”

What Has Tom Brady Said About His Plastic Surgery?

Tom has not yet publicly addressed speculation that he’s had cosmetic work done.

What Has Tom Brady Said About His Appearance?

While it’s not currently clear if Tom went under the knife, the athlete has been open about other ways he has kept up his appearance. While he has an intense workout routine, Tom also follows a strict diet.

“My body feels really good,” he told the Associated Press in June 2023. “I feel like I still have a long life and I want to live a very active lifestyle, so I’ve got to maintain a level of discipline.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

However, he said his health regimen has slightly changed since he announced his retirement in February 2023. “I think there’s definitely later nights than I’ve had. Maybe a few more tequilas than I’ve had in the past, and certainly less throwing footballs than in the past,” he explained. “So those things are all a little bit new to me, but I’m not going to stray too far from where I’ve been.”

Tom went on to credit his fitness routine for allowing him to play in the NFL for 23 seasons. “I found that working out, I certainly really enjoy,” Brady said. “That was probably why I played so long was I enjoyed that process of working out a lot. And then obviously, taking care of my body was the reason why I loved playing football and I realized if I want to play football a long period of time, I’ve got to treat my body a certain way and I can’t cut corners.”